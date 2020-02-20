Alternate motion to include outdoor cricket nets in funding project gets backing

Wodonga councillors have unanimously supported an alternate motion to include the development of the Albury Wodonga Regional Cricket Hub outdoor cricket nets as part of a funding project.

The funding for stage two of the regional cricket hub is dependent on a number of funding sources.

Works are expected to comprise of four hard practice wickets and six turf practice wickets, including a grassed fielding and bowling run-up area, fencing, synthetic grass, netting, gates, concrete paths, irrigation and drainage.

Under item 8.6, councillors were considering a recommendation of a project for the 2019-2020 World Games Facilities Fund.

The fund aims to develop high quality, accessible community infrastructure and upgrade existing or develop new facilities to support the sustainability and growth of football.

Councillors supported a recommendation for council to apply for funding of $240,000 to upgrade Kelly Park LED lighting, under the 2019-20 World Game Facilities Fund, with a total project cost of $360,000 and a council contribution of $120,000.

The Kelly Park lighting is close to the end of its usable life and requires significant repairs and hardware replacement. By submitting an application through the World Games facilities fund the cost to council is significantly reduced.

Alternate motion

That council apply for funding of $240,000 to upgrade Kelly Park LED lighting, under the 2019-20 World Game Facilities Fund, with a total project cost of $360,000 and a council contribution of $120,000. That subject to:

a. a confirmed contribution of $25,000 from Cricket Albury Wodonga, prior to the grant submission date of 13 March 2020; and

b. a confirmed contribution of $137,500 from Albury City Council, prior to the grant submission date of 13 March 2020;

Council apply for funding of $100,000 through the Community Cricket Program and $50,000 through the Australian Cricket Infrastructure Fund to develop Albury Wodonga Regional Cricket Hub outdoor cricket nets, with a total project cost of $450,000 and a council contribution of $137,500.