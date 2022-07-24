Disney Star to broadcast Australian Cricket in India

Cricket Australia (CA) is delighted to announce a new association with Disney Star (owned by The Walt Disney Company) to broadcast Australian cricket throughout India and other territories across Asia

The seven-year deal commencing in 2023-24 will see Disney Star televise Men’s International and Women’s International matches played in Australia as well as the KFC BBL and Weber WBBL.

Disney Star’s massive audience reach will provide enormous exposure for Australian cricket and for CA’s commercial partners in the world’s largest cricket market.

Disney Star also recently won the TV broadcast rights for the T20 Indian Premier League from 2023-27. CA’s alignment with the IPL broadcaster will ensure multiple benefits including widespread cross promotion of the BBL.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said:

“We are delighted to announce this new association with Disney Star from season 2023-24 onwards.

“Disney Star is synonymous with the game in India and we look forward to working with them to showcase the outstanding cricket played in Australia every summer.

“The magnitude of this association is testament to the enduring rivalry and respect that exists between Australian and Indian teams, the excitement and popularity of WBBL and BBL, and the high regard of Australian cricket in India and global markets more broadly.

“There was significant interest in our rights and we are very grateful to our current rights holder Sony for their partnership which will continue throughout this season.”

Disney Star, Head of Sports, Sanjog Gupta said:

“Cricket Australia represents some of the best content that the world of cricket has to offer, be it the standard of cricket played, the popularity of Aussie Cricketers, the rivalries and narratives or the context of playing in front of expressive crowds and in tough conditions.

“Disney Star has been delighting millions of Indian fans by showcasing marquee cricket across our linear and digital platforms. Some of the most memorable moments for Indian fans have been produced in Australia and we look forward to elevating many more such moments with our unique brand of story-telling, programming, local activations and tech-enabled experiences in association with Cricket Australia.”

About Disney Star

Disney Star has redefined the Indian media landscape for more than 30 years and is the country’s leading media conglomerate.

Disney Star network’s entertainment portfolio cuts across general entertainment, sports, films, infotainment, kids, and lifestyle content. Disney Star offers high-quality entertainment to consumers and reaches the widest TV audience with an extensive network of Hindi and regional channels across nine languages.

The Star Sports network is the leading sports network with 17 channels in its bouquet. It is making quantum leaps in transforming sports in the country, helping India become a multi-sporting nation. Disney+ Hotstar is India’s leading streaming platform that changed the way Indians watch their entertainment – from their favourite TV shows and movies to sporting extravaganzas.

The company is present in the Indian movie production and distribution space through Star Studios. The studio is responsible for the marketing and distribution of its Hollywood slate in the country.