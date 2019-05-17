Tasmanian artists jetting off to South Korea

Elise Archer,Minister for the Arts

Two Tasmanian artists are set to experience the trip of a lifetime as they each spend six weeks immersing themselves in the arts and cultural sector of South Korea.

Dr Veronica Kent from Simpsons Bay and Nadege Philippe-Janon of West Hobart are the successful applicants for the 2019 Arts Tasmania Jeju International Residency – a reciprocal program that supports exchanges between Tasmanian artists and artists from Jeju Island, South Korea.

The residency aims to develop the career and practice of Tasmanian artists, while also promoting our brand to an international audience, with Dr Kent and Ms Philippe-Janon to act as cultural ambassadors for our State.

This is yet another demonstration of the Hodgman Liberal Government’s commitment to our diverse and growing cultural and creative industries sector.

I am sure Dr Kent and Ms Phillippe-Janon will reap the benefits of engaging with Jeju’s local arts community and undertaking cultural excursions as previous recipients have experienced, and I look forward to seeing the impact this has on their careers and artistic practices.

The Arts Tasmania Jeju International Residency is a partnership between Arts Tasmania and the Jeju Foundation for Arts and Culture, with two Korean artists to undertake residencies in Tasmania later this year.

The program is jointly funded by the Tasmanian Government and Australian Government through the Australia-Korea Foundation of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.