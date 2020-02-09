Mirage News
Police seek help to find missing man Reggae Weston

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing man Reggae Weston.

The 39-year-old was last seen at St Vincent’s Hospital on Saturday 8 February about 2pm.

Police and family hold concerns for Reggae’s welfare as he has a medical condition and without treatment it is expected his health could deteriorate quickly.

Reggae is known to frequent the Yarra area and Victoria and Elizabeth streets in Richmond.

He is perceived as being of aboriginal appearance, about 160cm tall, with a strong build, shaved head, grey beard and moustache.

He was last seen wearing blue hospital pyjamas.

Police have released an image of Reggae, which shows him with a full head of hair however he currently has a shaved number one cut all over, in the hope someone recognises him and can provide information regarding his current whereabouts.

Anyone with information about Reggae’s whereabouts is urged to contact Fitzroy Police Station on 9934 6400.

