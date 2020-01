Global broadcast details for Third Test against New Zealand

Australian Referees on FIFA Panel of International Referees for 2020 Football Federation Australia (FFA) is pleased to announce that 26 Australian Match Officials have been…

Masuri Helmet Design Challenge now open Do you think you could design a helmet for the CitiPower Victorian Men’s Cricket Team?…

Peter Siddle announces international retirement Cricket Victoria congratulates Peter Siddle following his retirement from international cricket. Cricket Victoria congratulates Peter…

Cricket Australia thanks Peter Siddle upon international retirement Cricket Australia has congratulated Peter Siddle on an outstanding Australian career after the veteran fast…

Cricket Victoria celebrates 50-Year Volunteers Cricket Victoria will hold it’s 50 Year Service Awards on Day Three of the 2019…