Wine Australia is inviting the UK drinks trade to rediscover, rethink and redefine Australian wine by exploring the country’s fine wines and meeting the makers at its next event on 17 September.

Australia Redefined will take trade and consumers away from the everyday and towards the extraordinary. With a thrilling line-up of wines and winemakers, Australia Redefined will showcase the country’s premium wines and highlight styles that will challenge your perceptions of Australian wine.

Heading to the UK to present 200 of their greatest wines is an eclectic bunch of Australian winemakers and winery owners. The group, ranging from winemaking legends to pioneering young guns, includes Bruce Tyrrell (Tyrrell’s Wines), Chester Osborn (d’Arenberg), Robert Hill-Smith (Yalumba), Peter Barry (Jim Barry Wines), Johann Henschke (Henschke), Lauren Hansen (Penley Estate), Rebecca Santolin (Santolin Wines), Brad Hickey (Brash Higgins) and many more.

Comprising a trade tasting, a panel with Australia’s First Families of Wine, a ‘Future Icons’ seminar with Andrew Caillard MW and Mike Bennie as well as a consumer tasting evening, the programme features a diverse range of wines over £20 a bottle. Guests will taste some of Australia’s most iconic and unique wines, from the revered classics and regional heroes to alternative grape varieties and new styles.

More Australian wine is shipped to the UK than to any other market and Australia is the leading wine producing nation in the UK off-trade, with 23% market share. However, recent IRI figures show that Australia has only 3% of the £20+ segment (IRI Worldwide). Focusing on wines over £20 a bottle, Australia Redefined will demonstrate the incredible breadth and depth of Australian wine and the amazing value for money you can find if you dig deeper.

Laura Jewell MW, Wine Australia’s Regional General Manager EMEA, said:

‘The Australian wine landscape is more exciting than ever and now is the time to challenge preconceptions and show the exceptional quality and diversity of Australian wine. It’s fantastic to have such a talented group of winemakers and owners here in the UK to tell stories about the people, the places and processes that make Australian wine unique.’

Chester Osborn, Chief Winemaker at d’Arenberg, said:

‘We sell good quantities of wine in the UK and we certainly want to sell more at the premium end, so it’s crucial to come over and present our wines. We want to keep d’Arenberg in the forefront of our customers’ minds, and to show off new vintages and new wines. I’m excited to see the trade’s response to our super premium range The Icons.’

Australia Redefined takes place on 17 September in the stunning OXO2 in the iconic OXO Tower on the South Bank of The Thames. The trade tasting runs 11.00 – 17.30, followed by a consumer tasting from 18.30 – 20.30 in partnership with The Vinorium and The Australian Cellar.

Shake hands with the personalities behind the bottles and discover first-hand the wines and stories that are shaping the Australian wine industry. For more details, list of wineries and registration, please visit: https://www.wineaustralia.com/whats-happening/events/australia-redefined-2019/attend