Mirage News
Mirage News
Life Date Time

Soul-reggae fusion singer’s musical diversity spreading love, adding dimensions and closing gap

The Soon Come Collective

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA: Since her last Australian tour in 2017, Jamaican singer-songwriter Etana has scaled new heights. Her soul-jazz-folk-reggae musical fusion sound and style earnt her a Grammy nomination in 2018 – distinguishing the singer as the first female solo artist to be nominated in the category in over two decades.

Describing the 2018 Grammy nominated album ‘Reggae Forever’ as “eclectic”, Etana went on to add “its main message is love.” The singer relayed she wanted her audience “to be able to see growth and for them to recognise where I am in mind and spirit”. Nominated in the Best Reggae Album category, the other artist nominees included Sting and Shaggy, Ziggy Marley, Black Uhuru and Protégé. ‘Reggae Forever’ reached the No. 1 spot on the US Reggae Billboard Charts.

With multi-genre musical influences from Dolly Parton to Australian duo Air Supply shaping the Jamaican singer’s journey, Etana first topped the US Reggae Billboard Charts in 2014 with the album ‘I Rise’, produced by legendary Jamaican multi-instrumental composer and producer Clive Hunt (Stevie Wonder, The Rolling Stones, Chaka Khan, Grace Jones, Jimmy Cliff, Peter Tosh).

Her latest EP, ‘Dimensions’ is “a collection of moods” as the singer describes. “There are so many sides to me musically – and I wanted to share some more.”

Presented by Stick Mareebo and Strictly Reggae Productions, Etana will play in Sydney on 17 January at the Red Rattler, Marrickville, in Melbourne at The Bob Marley Birthday Bash on 18 January at Seaworks, Williamstown, an ‘Up Close and Personal’ evening with Etana including dinner will also feature in Melbourne on 19 January at Bar 204, Reservoir. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

/Public Release.
Tags:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Life December 23, 2019

Gold Lotto winning numbers: draw 3932 Results for Monday, 23/12/2019

M&W Lotto draw no. 3932 Drawn: Monday, 23 December 2019 Drawn Numbers Winning Numbers 1…

Read more
Life December 23, 2019

Monday Lotto draw no. 3932 and Lotto Strike draw 4750

Monday Lotto draw no. 3932 Drawn: Monday, 23 December 2019 Drawn Numbers Winning Numbers 1…

Read more
Life December 23, 2019

Missing man Henry Davies

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing man Henry Davies. The 87-year-old…

Read more
Life December 23, 2019

Bogus calls to fire victims, South Australia

Police wish to advice the public of a possible scam where victims of the recent…

Read more
Life December 23, 2019

Police are responding to serious crash in Far North, South Australia

Police and emergency services have responded to a single vehicle rollover at Mount Eba in…

Read more
Life December 23, 2019

Motorcyclist seriously injured in two-vehicle crash at Queanbeyan

Investigations are continuing into a two-vehicle crash in Queanbeyan this afternoon. About 3.20pm (Monday 23…

Read more
Life December 23, 2019

Police seek help to find missing fisherman in San Remo

Police are currently searching for a man who was swept off rocks in San Remo…

Read more
Life December 23, 2019

Police seek help to find missing man at Daintree

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a man reported missing in the…

Read more
Life December 23, 2019

Man being interviewed after fatal hit-run in Dingley Village

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are interviewing a man in relation to a fatal hit-run…

Read more