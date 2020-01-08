Work begins on Wade Park’s new indoor cricket centre

Work is beginning this week on the new $3.4 million indoor cricket centre in Orange’s Wade Park.

Construction fences have been erected around the work site and contractors are set to begin on the first stage the project : the demolition of two buildings on the site.

Orange City Council awarded the construction tender to Bathurst-based firm Hines Constructions, the same company that built the Anzac Park indoor sports centre. The $2.8 million construction tender is the largest single component of the overall project that’s worth $3.4 million.

The project, to be built on the eastern side of Wade Park alongside the grandstand, is funded by :

$1.4 million in grants ($1 million from the NSW Government Club Grants Scheme, $200K from Cricket Australia and $200K from Cricket NSW)

$449K in developer contributions

$1.6 million from Orange City Council

Weather permitting, the construction is expected to be completed in October, to be followed by the internal fit out of sporting equipment, such as pitches and cricket nets.

Because the older buildings contain some asbestos, specialist contractors will be on-hand during the first stages of the demolition to handle the removal of any potentially-hazardous material.

The construction company has written to residents in the neighbourhood to outline the construction timetable.

Orange mayor Cr Reg Kidd has welcomed the start of the project.

“This project has been in the pipeline for a number of years and it’s fantastic to see work getting under way,” Cr Reg Kidd said. “This building is going to make a big contribution to local sport.”

“As well giving sportspeople an indoor training venue, the new building will include a new refreshments kiosk which will give volunteers a clear view of the sportsfield, replacing the current kiosk in the basement of the grandstand.”

Orange City Council’s Sport and Recreation Committee chair, Cr Jason Hamling is asking for the patience of local sporting groups and spectators while the new centre is built.

“This project is going to continue at Wade Park from now right through until after the football season ends,” Cr Jason Hamling said. “We’ve been in touch with local sporting groups and they know the timetable for the project. They’ll be working as best they can to minimise any impacts.”

“The buildings that are being demolished were formerly used as a bar service area, an upstairs viewing room to host major sponsors, and some storage areas. Clubs will be coming up with other

options such as marquee tents and caravan kiosks to meet these needs.

“I’m sure the clubs using Wade Park in the coming months will be happy to work through this period when they know the end result will be a major boost to the sporting infrastructure of Wade Park.

“The new additional change rooms will let Wade Park host sporting events which include men and women at the same time. We’ve not been able to do that adequately before. The new centre

includes four indoor cricket nets that meet international performance and lighting standards.”