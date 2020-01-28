Mirage News
Mirage News
World Date Time

CBSA seizes suspected cocaine found in a commercial aircraft

From: Canada Border Services Agency
Brick-shaped objects of suspected cocaine

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced today the seizure of over 20 kilograms of suspected cocaine at the Toronto Pearson International Airport.

On January 11, 2020, border services officers from CBSA Commercial Operations searched a flight arriving from St. Maarten. Upon further inspection, officers discovered a duffel bag with 15 brick-shaped objects inside that were later revealed to contain suspected cocaine. The CBSA estimates the value of the suspected cocaine at over $2.5 million.

All evidence was turned over to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Quick Facts

• If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

• This is an active investigation and the RCMP is asking for anyone who has information regarding this seizure to contact them at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Additional multimedia

Duffel bag with suspected cocaine inside

Quick facts

  • If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

  • This is an active investigation and the RCMP is asking for anyone who has information regarding this seizure to contact them at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Contacts

CBSA Media Relations

1-877-761-5945

/Public Release. View in full here.
Tags:, , , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

World January 28, 2020

Migration Advisory Committee Chair extends term

The chair of the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) has agreed to extend his term. Professor…

Read more
Life January 28, 2020

Nearly 5 million children will need humanitarian assistance in central Sahel this year as violence surges

UNICEF/UN0329269/Bindra Children practice sheltering in the event of an armed attack on their classroom at…

Read more
World January 28, 2020

Inland Revenue expanding use of temp agencies to undermine pay and conditions

New Zealanders who need advice from Inland Revenue face long wait times and call disconnections,…

Read more
World January 28, 2020

PM announces election date as September 19

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern…

Read more
World January 28, 2020

Goldfein offers optimistic update on Air Force’s evolution and future

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein said during a Jan. 27 appearance…

Read more
World January 28, 2020

Government pledges £500 million to bring back historic rail lines

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps visits Fleetwood to launch government fund aimed at kickstarting reversal of…

Read more
World January 28, 2020

Boost to successful government rough sleeping programme

Councils to share £112 million Rough Sleeping Initiative funding to help get people off the…

Read more
Politics January 28, 2020

Statement from White House Press Secretary on Supreme Court Victory

Today’s stay from the Supreme Court is a massive win for American taxpayers, American workers,…

Read more
World January 28, 2020

End of lockdown and search at Warkworth Institution

The lockdown put in place at Warkworth Institution on January 22, 2020, has ended and…

Read more