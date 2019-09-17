Experienced added to Vinehealth Australia board

Five new board members have been appointed to the Vinehealth Australia Board to oversee the efforts in ensuring South Australian vineyards remain free of phylloxera and other diseases and pests.

The new Vinehealth Australia board members include Dr Jo Luck, Dr Sally Troy, Alex Sas, Alec Gilbert and Richard Barrett. Existing members remaining on the board are plant pathologist Dr Prue McMichael, who was appointed for a second term, and South Australia’s Chief Plant Health Officer, Dr Ross Meffin.

Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development Tim Whetstone said for more than a century Vinehealth Australia has been protecting the state’s enviable status of being free of phylloxera, the vine destroying pest.

“Being phylloxera free has significant benefits for our $2.15 billion wine industry and our ongoing rigorous biosecurity measures have allowed South Australia to produce wines from some of the oldest vines in the world,” said Minister Whetstone.

“A strong field of candidates from across Australia applied for positions on the Vinehealth Board and through an independent selection process, seven members with considerable skills and experience with biosecurity in the wine and grape industry were appointed.

“The Marshall Liberal Government has a strong focus on biosecurity and keeping phylloxera and other diseases and pests out of South Australia.”

Vinehealth Australia Chief Executive Officer Inca Lee said she and her team were looking forward to working with the new Board to deliver results for the grape and wine industries.

“We will continue to work in partnership with vineyard owners, wine companies and all members of the grape and wine supply chain, to ensure South Australia is in the best position to successfully navigate the biosecurity landscape,” she said.

The Phylloxera and Grape Industry Board of SA, trading as Vinehealth Australia, is a statutory body funded by South Australian vineyard owners to safeguard vineyards from diseases, pests and other conditions that may affect vine health. For more information visit www.vinehealth.com.au

NEW BOARD MEMBERS