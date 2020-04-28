New program bolsters support for South Australian exporters

The Marshall Liberal Government has today launched a new Export Fundamentals Program to help emerging and existing exporters successfully market their products and services internationally, and drive local jobs growth.

The program – designed by the Department of Trade and Investment – will be delivered in partnership with the national employer association and provider of trade and export development services, the Australian Industry Group (Ai Group) and South Australian firm Hydra Consulting.

This training program will support South Australian exporters by giving them the tools, connections and confidence to successfully move into international markets.

Minister for Trade and Investment David Ridgway said given the unprecedented challenges businesses face because of COVID-19, now is the time for companies to consider their future business and export strategies.

“This program has been planned so participants can prepare for opportunities as we emerge from the current environment,” Mr Ridgway said.

“I acknowledge that business conditions at the moment are incredibly challenging, but the Export Fundamentals Program will provide local exporters an opportunity to upskill and be ready to go when markets around the world reopen.

“With Ai Group’s extensive experience in facilitating training, coaching, mentoring and advising businesses across Australia, it is well-positioned to assist and support South Australian businesses in gaining new skills, knowledge and resources on how to export to key markets.

“Likewise, Hydra Consulting specialises in assisting business to achieve high growth, leveraging their capabilities in strategy, marketing, product development and export training; notably, they have designed and delivered innovative and high-quality export training programs for Wine Australia and the Australian Tourism Export Council.”

The first series of the Export Fundamentals Program starts today and will be delivered in four modular sessions in an online format to give our exporters across the state maximum flexibility in accessing the training content.

Sessions are delivered in small groups of 16 attendees per session to enhance participants’ learning experience and interaction.

Ai Group’s General Manager International Competitiveness, Louise McGrath, said the first program, which commences today was booked out within days so we are expecting huge interest in these training sessions.

“A range of companies and sectors are represented in the first cohort including wineries, the seafood sector and South Australian manufacturers,” Ms McGrath said.

“Ai Group is very excited to be delivering this program and has undertaken detailed design and content development.

“Ai Group will lead the delivery of the program in the city and regional centres using a mix of online tools and resources, and remote delivery such as webinars and video-conferencing.

“Hydra Consulting has been engaged to partner with Ai Group to co-design the program and contribute to content development, with a particular focus on creating an innovative on-line learning environment for participants. Ai Group’s content and suite of training modules will be integrated into this digital environment.

“Ai Group will then provide follow-on mentoring and facilitation of appropriate connections.”

An anticipated 400 companies will participate in and benefit from the program over the 24-month delivery period.

For further information about the Export Fundamentals Program and to register for upcoming sessions in May, visit: https://dti.sa.gov.au/trade/export-fundamentals-program