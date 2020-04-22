TALL Security Print export to Kenya with help from UKEF

About TALL Security Print Region Cheshire Sector Printing Export destination Kenya UKEF support Export insurance policy

TALL sells secure paper products such as educational certificates, cheques and ballot papers from their headquarters in Cheshire. While much of its business is domestic, exporting has become increasingly crucial for TALL.

They won a £330,000 contract to supply two million high-school diplomas to Kenya. TALL would usually seek payment guarantee via an Irrevocable Letter of Credit. However, this wasn’t available on this contract and TALL was unable to secure credit insurance from the private market.

TALL turned to UK Export Finance (UKEF) and our Export Insurance Policy. We provided TALL with the insurance they needed to help them fulfil the contract.

With the increase in turnover thanks to this latest deal, and the promise of repeat business from their client, TALL hope to further grow their international business to over 20% of their turnover, entering new markets across Africa and the Caribbean.

Bill Lamb, Group Finance Director at TALL Group, said:

This support from UKEF was absolutely critical. It gave us the confidence to be able to proceed and build our relationship with a new client. We have just received a further contract from the Kenyan National Examination Council, meaning that that one insurance policy from UKEF could enable a great deal more future business.

Kevin Ledwith, UKEF Export Finance Manager for North West England, said:

There is a world of opportunity out there for companies across the North-West. Businesses that export are more productive and profitable than those that don’t, which helps to create more jobs and increase prosperity. UKEF can help businesses win orders, fulfil contracts and get paid, and I was delighted to help TALL to continue their exporting journey.