ESafety Commissioner reappointed

Dept of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications

The Morrison Government has reappointed Ms Julie Inman Grant as eSafety Commissioner for a further five years.

Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts, the Hon Paul Fletcher MP, congratulated Ms Inman Grant on her reappointment. Ms Inman Grant was first appointed to the role in 2017. Informed by her experience working for big tech, she has helped to make Australia a world leader in online safety.

“I have every confidence that Ms Inman Grant’s passion and expertise will continue to make a difference in the field of online safety,” Minister Fletcher said.

“Since being appointed eSafety Commissioner, Ms Inman Grant has worked tirelessly to tackle harmful online content that puts Australians at risk, including the non-consensual sharing of intimate images and abhorrent violent material.

“I look forward to working with Ms Inman Grant, as eSafety continues its important role in keeping Australians safe in an increasingly complex online environment.

“The Online Safety Act commences operation today and Ms Inman Grant’s reappointment provides certainty, particularly to community organisations and industry who have been working with the office of the eSafety Commissioner for some time.

“Today’s reappointment, and the simultaneous commencement of the Online Safety Act, will enhance Australia’s position as a world leader in online safety.”