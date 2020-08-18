Mirage News
Mirage News
Local
Date Time

New cricket training nets complete at Raby

The region’s premier cricket venue at Raby Sports Complex has been further enhanced with a new five lane practice facility.

The old two and three lane practice nets were replaced with the new five lane facility which includes new fencing and synthetic grass.

The $110,000 project was funded by Council and $30,000 from the Australian Cricket Infrastructure Fund.

“Cricket is one of the most popular sports in our sports-mad community, enjoyed by thousands of kids and adults alike,” Mayor George Brticevic said.

“These new nets will allow the Magpies Cricket Club Campbelltown to train in the best available facilities and also provide a place for people to come down and enjoy a bit of cricket with some friends,” Cr Brticevic said.

“Raby Sports Complex is one of our best sporting venues and I’m delighted to see the completion of this project to further enhance the facility,” he said.

Cricket NSW Chief Executive Officer Lee Germon said Cricket NSW is pleased to support the completion of the new five-lane cricket practice facility at Raby Sports Complex with a grant from the Australian Cricket Infrastructure Fund.

“Cricket NSW and Cricket Australia are committed to supporting council’s, clubs, associations and schools develop and improve facilities to help foster the love of cricket and increase participation across the broader community,” Mr Germon said.

“We are delighted with these new nets and would like to acknowledge Campbelltown City Council for their commitment to this project and their ongoing support of cricket in their community.”

/Public Release. The material in this public release comes from the originating organization and may be of a point-in-time nature, edited for clarity, style and length. View in full here.
Tags:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Local
August 18, 2020

COVID-19 changes Christmas Parade plans

The 2020 NF McDonnell and Sons Mount Gambier Christmas Parade will look a little different…

Read more
World
August 18, 2020

Government creates new National Institute for Health Protection

New organisation to focus on rigorous science-led approach to public health protection Institute will boost…

Read more
Education
August 18, 2020

Recent global warming trends are inconsistent with very high climate sensitivity

Developments in cloud modelling have produced models that portray very large sensitivity to rising greenhouse…

Read more
World
August 18, 2020

Market exploration robotic and autonomous systems

Summary The Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) is scoping the potential for funding opportunities to…

Read more
Science
August 18, 2020

Migrating bird populations affected by climate and land changes

Changes in climate and habitat on the breeding and non-breeding grounds of migratory birds are…

Read more
Science
August 18, 2020

New collaboration between Uppsala and Lund in fight against COVID-19

Photograph: The logotype for the project The COVID Symptom Study is a research project about…

Read more