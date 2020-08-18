New cricket training nets complete at Raby

The region’s premier cricket venue at Raby Sports Complex has been further enhanced with a new five lane practice facility.

The old two and three lane practice nets were replaced with the new five lane facility which includes new fencing and synthetic grass.

The $110,000 project was funded by Council and $30,000 from the Australian Cricket Infrastructure Fund.

“Cricket is one of the most popular sports in our sports-mad community, enjoyed by thousands of kids and adults alike,” Mayor George Brticevic said.

“These new nets will allow the Magpies Cricket Club Campbelltown to train in the best available facilities and also provide a place for people to come down and enjoy a bit of cricket with some friends,” Cr Brticevic said.

“Raby Sports Complex is one of our best sporting venues and I’m delighted to see the completion of this project to further enhance the facility,” he said.

Cricket NSW Chief Executive Officer Lee Germon said Cricket NSW is pleased to support the completion of the new five-lane cricket practice facility at Raby Sports Complex with a grant from the Australian Cricket Infrastructure Fund.

“Cricket NSW and Cricket Australia are committed to supporting council’s, clubs, associations and schools develop and improve facilities to help foster the love of cricket and increase participation across the broader community,” Mr Germon said.

“We are delighted with these new nets and would like to acknowledge Campbelltown City Council for their commitment to this project and their ongoing support of cricket in their community.”