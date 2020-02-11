Training boost as global thirst for SA wine continues to grow

South Australia continues to strengthen its reputation as one of the wine capitals of the world, with latest figures showing wine exports are up 3.5% to reach a record $1.9 billion.

The announcement comes as TAFE SA launches its new Diploma in Wines, the state’s first ever training program to be recognised as a globally prestigious Wine and Spirit Trust (WSET) course.

The Diploma will provide sought-after training and support job creation in South Australia’s wine industry by upskilling local producers, as well as those working in associated businesses such as exporting.

Education Minister John Gardner said the latest figures were encouraging and that TAFE SA is committed to capitalising on that by offering quality training to boost and support jobs.

“The wine industry is worth more than $2 billion to the South Australian economy and is a critical driver of jobs in our state,” said Minister Gardner.

“The introduction of this diploma at TAFE SA now gives students the option to study here in South Australia and gain skills, in critical areas for our state’s economy, without having to move interstate.

“This diploma qualification is very highly regarded around the world and it is a massive coup for South Australians to have access to it locally.”

Minister for Trade and Investment, David Ridgway, has welcomed TAFE SA’s launch of its new Diploma in Wines training program.

“We are encouraged by the latest figures that show our wine industry continues to grow to record numbers, further strengthening our global reputation as one of the wine capitals of the world,” said Minister Ridgway.

“South Australia’s credentials within the wine industry are amongst the very best in the world and, with 80 per cent of Australia’s premium wine and 50 per cent of all bottle wine produced in our state, this training program will provide the opportunity for students to enter a growing market.

“The state’s 18 distinctive wine regions are the heart and soul of our country’s wine industry that we are taking around the world via our South Australian exporters.

“We are proactively considering all the opportunities soon to be available to our state through Brexit, and have established trade and investment offices in Shanghai and Tokyo with a third to be opened in Houston shortly, followed by offices in Dubai and Kuala Lumpur.”

To date, the WSET Level 4 qualification has only been available in Australia in Sydney and Melbourne.

Of the three training providers now offering the Diploma, TAFE SA is the only training provider using a working vineyard as part of its offering, both on site at Urrbrae and at a working vineyard at the Barossa Campus.

The course covers wine production from ‘grape to glass’ and is specifically designed for people working in the industry, covering six compulsory units including wine production, wine business, wines of the world, sparkling wines, fortified wines and an independent research assignment.

The Diploma is booked out with 25 students in its first term, with a waiting list for 2021.