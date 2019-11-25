Mirage News
Australian brands shine at second China International Import Expo

The second China International Import Expo (CIIE) attracted a record number of Australian companies and generated more than $350 million worth of trade deals for exporters.

Chinese President Xi Jinping launched the expo on 5 November with a commitment that China will continue to open up its market to international companies and seek opportunities for further cooperation.

More than 3,800 companies from 181 countries participated in this year’s Expo, taking a total exhibition space of 360,000 square metres.

Australia had the second largest number of products on display among participating countries, with 1,128 unique products exhibited across six popular industry halls: Food and Agriculture; Quality Life; Medical Equipment & Health Care; Logistics; Comprehensive Service; and Equipment. The large presence ensured Australian products and services gained positive buyer and consumer exposure.

Australia also had the fifth highest number of exhibitors attending the expo. Key Australian brands exhibiting in 2019 included A2, Australia Post, Bellamy’s Organic, Blackmores, Coles, Freedom Foods, Sunrice and Swisse.

Austrade CEO Stephanie Fahey and Ambassador Graham Fletcher joined Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham to officially open the Australia Pavilion, and witness several Memorandum of Understanding signings. The pavilion was developed in partnership with Meat & Livestock Australia, Wine Australia, Dairy Australia and Horticulture Innovation Australia.

The Australia Pavilion attracted an estimated 202,000 visitors during the six-day Expo. The pavilion featured commercial exhibitions from 20 leading Australian companies, as well as live beef-cooking demonstrations, wine tasting and buyer education session. Around 11.2 million online viewers tuned in to watch the “cooking with the Minister” live stream from the pavilion’s demonstration kitchen.

‘In its second year, CIIE remains an important tool for Australian companies to demonstrate the strength of their commitment to China, and has matured beyond being a vital public relations activity,’ says Brent Moore, Austrade’s Trade and Investment Commissioner in Shanghai.

‘Early feedback from Australian participants is that CIIE is also increasingly meeting the commercial objectives.’

The total Australia-China two-way trade in goods and services is presently just over $210 billion, representing approximately 20% of all Australian exports. This includes an increase of 26% on 2017–18 exports to $135 billion and more than $75 billion worth of Chinese imports.

/Public Release. View in full here.
