Mirage News
Mirage News
ScienceDate Time

Coastal pollution reduces genetic diversity of corals, reef resilience

Human-induced environmental stressors have a large effect on corals

Porites lobata

The coral Porites lobata forms the foundation of reefs in Hawaii and throughout the tropical Pacific

A new study published in the journal PeerJ by researchers at the University of Hawaii found that human-induced environmental stressors have a large effect on the genetic composition of coral reef populations in Hawaii.

The National Science Foundation-funded scientists confirmed that there is an ongoing loss of sensitive genotypes in nearshore coral populations due to stressors from poor land-use practices and coastal pollution. This reduced genetic diversity compromises reef resilience.

This research provides valuable information to coral reef managers in Hawaii and around the world who are developing approaches and implementation plans to enhance coral reef resilience and recovery through reef restoration and stressor reduction.

The study identified that genetic relationships between nearshore corals in Maunalua Bay, Oahu, and those from sites on West Mau were closer than relationships to corals from the same islands, but farther offshore.

This pattern can be described as isolation by environment in contrast to isolation by distance. This is an adaptive response by the corals to watershed discharges that contain sediment and pollutants from land.

“While the results were not surprising, they demonstrate the need to control local sources of stress while addressing the root causes of global climate change,” said Robert Richmond, director of the Kewalo Marine Laboratory and co-author of the study. “The findings show the need to track biodiversity at multiple levels.”

While the loss of coral colonies and species is easy to see with the naked eye, molecular tools are needed to uncover the effects of stressors on the genetic diversity within coral reef populations.

“This study shows the value of applying molecular tools to ecological studies supporting coral reef management,” stated Kaho Tisthammer, lead researcher on the paper.

The work was a collaborative effort among researchers at the university’s Kewalo Marine Laboratory, Pacific Biosciences Research Center, and the Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology.

“This work highlights the importance of limiting pollution, sediment, and agricultural runoff to nearshore coral reefs,” says Dan Thornhill, a program director in NSF’s Division of Ocean Sciences. “Protecting biodiversity is essential, as that diversity is needed in helping corals and other marine life adapt to changing oceans. Selecting for resilience to pollution may eliminate coral genotypes that resist disease, tolerate higher temperatures, and continue to grow in more acidic and oxygen-depleted waters.”

/Public Release. View in full here.
Tags:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

LifeApril 9, 2020

Message from CEO/Chief Officer – Good Friday Appeal

I am always humbled and inspired by the continued contribution of our members to the…

Read more
LifeApril 9, 2020

Children’s story book released to help children and young people cope with COVID-19

IASC/Helen Patuck A new story book aims to help children understand and come to terms…

Read more
LocalApril 9, 2020

Council adopts package to assist residents, businesses and community

Council last night resolved to implement a range of strategies to assist residents, businesses and…

Read more
ScienceApril 9, 2020

Scientists working with NASA to map air pollution and its impact on health

How can data from outer space be used to impact human health? NASA’s Multi-Angle Imager…

Read more
BusinessApril 9, 2020

Community Pharmacy Marketing series

Module 1: Marketing Fundamentals Module 2: Marketing Your Pharmacy Attracting and retaining customers is essential…

Read more
LifeApril 9, 2020

Thailand enjoys sweet taste of Aussie persimmons

Queensland persimmon growers have reaped the benefits of Australia’s latest market access deal with Thailand…

Read more
LifeApril 9, 2020

Aussie farmers hurt by international farm subsidies

A new report by AgriFutures, International Agricultural Subsidies and their Impact on Australian Agriculture found…

Read more
TravelApril 9, 2020

Shipboard and Offshore Safety Code of Practice

A new Code of Practice for Health and Safety in Shipboard Work, including Offshore Support…

Read more
TravelApril 9, 2020

Best Virtual Tours In South Australia

During these uncertain times, to help stop the spread of COVID-19, many of us are…

Read more