Helping smallholder cotton farmers to sow seeds of sustainable cotton production

Pakistan’s major economic crop is cotton and 1.3 million farmers grow it on 6 million acres. The textile sector employs 40% of the country’s manufacturing sector jobs and accounts for 70% of its foreign exchange earnings.

However, climate change has had a severe effect on Pakistan’s cotton production in recent years, with around two-thirds of its crop production being lost. This in turn has placed millions of jobs, especially for women, under threat.

The major issues are poor yield due to pests and disease attacks, water availability, and increasing costs. On top of that, the country has lost almost 50% of its cotton crop due to a combination of heat, drought and floods in 2022.

A major cost to farmers is buying chemicals to control pests and diseases.